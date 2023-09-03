Editor:
Hey Tony Hershey, I have read in earnest your letters cracking hard on the Glenwood Springs City Council and its business backers, especially "GWS suffers while city council dictates" (Aug. 30, Aspen Daily News).
Tony Hershey, who has served on both the Aspen City Council and the Glenwood Springs City Council, the Aspen Daily News has kept your voice in the public arena as the (Glenwood Springs) Post Independent has silenced your voice to its readership.
Mr. Hershey, do yourself, your Glenwood Springs voting bloc and the Aspen Daily News a nice Colorado-wide public favor, send a letter to the editor to the Denver Post expressing your Glenwood Springs concerns and your appreciation toward the Aspen Daily News and your Glenwood Springs voting bloc (those who voted for you). Better yet, do it in a Denver Post guest column.
Come on. You can do it now, isn't that right? Do a Mike Tyson on the whole bunch.
Emzy Veazy III
Aspen