Editor:
I first came to Aspen in 1970. I loved it. The beauty, the skiing, the culture, the intellect, and the diversity were part of my motivation to be successful so I could return on a more permanent basis. Today I am disappointed. The current discussion on politics is beneath what I expect from this exalted community. Where are the facts?
I have called Ronald Reagan, George Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama “President”. Donald Trump is our President and he has accomplished great things. Where are those facts? He is also (I search for a word): we all know his downsides. Joe Biden is a solid citizen. He is a coalescing leader. What is best for our country? What do we want?
I am reasonably smart; so are most people who have succeeded in living here. Stop the partisan reporting and stop encouraging extreme views in Daily Opinion and Commentary. We need the facts so we can make our own decisions and learn to understand the other side if “our” side doesn’t win.
Please reinforce the world’s vision of this community. Encourage meaningful dialogue.
Benton Smallpage
Aspen