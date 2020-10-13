Editor:
As one who worked long and hard to get the Rio Grande Western Railroad Right of way into public ownership, let me say that I was encouraged to read in the Sept. 21 edition of your paper that the right of way from 14th Street to Eighth Street is under consideration for use by RFTA buses. Also, as one who, along with many others, unsuccessfully attempted to prevent Highway 82 from sharing the Grand Avenue right of way, I was also pleased to learn that RFTA bus traffic on Highway 82 from 14th to Eighth streets might go away.
To the objection that Councilor Steve Davis has to “buses running up and down in the backyards of houses,” let me simply observe that the Rio Grande Railroad right of way formerly served the actual railroad before houses were ever built south of 11th street and, furthermore, that the Rio Grande right of way has been legally rail banked by RFTA. Rail banking means that the right of way, although it may be in use as a bike path, is legally still a railroad. To use the right of way for RFTA buses would, per force, be a temporary use, just as the bike path is a temporary use.
I advise Councilor Davis to seek legal briefing from both the city attorney and RFTA’s attorney as to the legal status of the Rio Grande right of way. To serve as a municipal councilor means that you must be prepared to learn something new every day.
James Breasted
Carbondale