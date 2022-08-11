Editor:
The article (“Aspen elected officials offer general support for brand-new Theatre Aspen facility”) in Tuesday’s Aspen Daily News about the new theater facility is interesting. The problem I see is the never-ending encroachment of facilities on our open space. This is close to the river and makes access by park users more difficult. The present facility blends in with its surroundings very well.
The statement from Amy Simon about extending the park with a green roof is a typical misstatement. Just how are we going to use the green roof? Let our dogs and cats and goats play up there? Or maybe put a fence around it and put the kids up there with the animals? Let’s study this a lot before we rubber stamp one more build-out.
Jim Wingers
Aspen