Editor:
Where plutocracy is rule by the wealthiest, a “pollute-ocracy” is pollution by the wealthiest. Aspen provides visual evidence of a pollute-ocracy in scores of monster vacation homes appointed with high-carbon luxuries.
To offset conspicuous consumption, Aspen’s Climate Action Plan strives to cut carbon emissions by electrifying the city by 2030. The challenge is enormous.
According to Nick Thompson, a plans examiner with the city, “We currently see massive — million-BTUs — boilers in homes being installed so that houses are kept warm, multiple showers never run out of water, and driveways and patios are kept clear of snow. These amenities will require a massive amount of electricity to electrify them.”
Million-BTUs boilers describe the cornucopian mentality of Aspen serial homeowners who recklessly create huge carbon footprints in palatial structures that stand empty much of the year. Electrification of these private hotels will disproportionately drain utilities of renewables and slow the transition.
Doing good is a moral obligation to disenfranchised future generations, and so is doing less harm. It’s time to stop pollution entitlements and carbon exemptions by phasing out mega-mansions and ending the pollute-ocracy of Aspen.
Paul Andersen
Basalt