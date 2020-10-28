Unlike state-level endorsement decisions, the vote for Pitkin County District 4 Commissioner was a 3-2 split.
That split favored Chris Council.
While there was widespread acknowledgement and appreciation of incumbent Steve Child’s stable, smart and compassionate presence during his tenure as a commissioner, there also existed a majority opinion that Council is better plugged in to a broader population’s concerns heading into the next four years in Pitkin County. We appreciate Council’s vigor as a candidate and believe he will bring that same zest for information that has yielded such detailed policy opinions into his role as a county representative.
In particular, Council’s hands-on experience in affordable housing issues — from his work with Habitat for Humanity and AmeriCorps to living in affordable housing in the valley to, most recently, serving on the APCHA board of directors — affords him a particular perspective that is bolstered by his background as an accountant in stewarding responsible pathways forward in that critical arena. Additionally, his clear opposition to the proposal to reduce exempt square footage from 5,750 to 3,250 on residential properties offers a clear distinction from Child.
“I believe this proposal is too draconian and will have significant unintended consequences,” he states in his extensive policy-dedicated pages on his campaign website. “At this sized home, we can reduce environmental impact through the building code. For example, I would support proposals for carbon neutral building requirements, which would also include addressing any demo of existing structures and recycling requirements.”
Frankly, such commitment to a position is a welcome one.
With a mere nine years or so as a resident of a county in which one does not earn local credentials before boasting either decades or a renowned last name or both, Council has proven his dedication to the community. As a photographer, he sought to document the people and culture that make this place special; as a participant in Burlingame’s homeowner’s association and later APCHA’s board and now as an aspiring county commissioner, he’s signing a sort of social contract with that community to continue taking what he’s learned through the documentarian’s lens and apply those lessons to policies that serve the greater good.
When considering the District 4 Pitkin County Commissioner candidates, we are pleased to report we don’t believe there is a bad option on the ballot. Importantly in our minds, the Aspen Daily News has been inundated with letters and submitted guest columns of support for Child from his colleagues on the BOCC. That said, when pressed to make a choice, as voters will be, we choose Chris Council.
