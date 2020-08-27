Editor:
Earlier this month, during an unprecedented heatwave that baked most of the Western U.S., California’s electric grid operator was forced to institute “rolling blackouts” when supply was insufficient to meet the state’s needs. I have been asked whether Holy Cross Energy (HCE) will have similar challenges with reliability as we add more clean energy. I want to reassure you that HCE’s clean energy goals will not impede our ability to provide reliable, safe and affordable electricity throughout our territory.
Many of the lessons learned in California over the days following their rolling blackouts only confirmed the beliefs we already held about how we will achieve a clean energy future for our region. Whereas California relied heavily on out-of-state energy imports, our recent Request for Proposals focused on local renewable energy developments. These flexible resources will allow us to store excess energy and dispatch it when we need it.
Our Peak Time Payback, which rewards our members when they reduce their usage during peak electricity demand periods, cut HCE’s demand by 1% and freed up extra power to be moved into California during their time of need. We believe this demand response capability will only grow as our members increasingly adopt distributed energy resources like batteries and electric vehicles at their homes and workplaces.
Our priority will always be to keep the lights on here in our area while keeping everyone safe and comfortable; that will remain our commitment to you even as we transition together to a cleaner energy future.
Bryan Hannegan
President and CEO, Holy Cross Energy