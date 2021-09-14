Editor:
On Sept. 7, in the Aspen Art Museum rooftop cafe, something extraordinary happened. More than 170 community members gathered for English In Action’s Summer Benefit to hear author Francisco Cantú reflect on his time in the U.S. Border Patrol. In an eye-opening conversation with Ali Noorani of the National Immigration Forum, the two immigration experts addressed the depth of human tragedy occurring on our southern border every day and potential solutions. They underscored the many ways English In Action’s work supporting immigrants in the Valley through language development and cross-cultural exchange stands as a potent counterpoint to that human suffering.
We at English In Action are honored by the support of everyone who donated to the event and/or gave their time to make the evening a success. The generosity and early endorsement of our underwriters enabled us to present a meaningful event in a spectacular setting. They include: Isa Catto and Daniel Shaw, Jessica and John Fullerton, Jody Guralnick and Michael Lipkin, Melony and Adam Lewis, The Melville Family, Jill Soffer and Steve Elder, and Susan Taylor and Rob Pew. Additionally, we are grateful for the support of our host committee and event sponsors.
We are thrilled to announce that our 4th annual Summer Benefit raised more than $400,000, which goes directly to supporting English In Action’s language tutoring programs in the coming year, as well as our new Digital Literacy and Equity initiative.
Julie Comins and Susan Lodge
Co-chairs, English In Action Board
Executive director, Lara Beaulieu