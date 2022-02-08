Editor:
I am pleased to respond to Barry Rosenburg of R2 Partners of 480 Donegan. His letter ran in the Wednesday Aspen Daily News. I looked up the updated fire plan on the city website available to the public that Mr. Rosenburg refers to. It was very enlightening.
I quote from page 10 of the report as follows:
“Mel Ray Road to Shady Acres, as well as South Canyon and Mitchell Creek are all rated 4 out of 5 or Very High Fire Danger.
"Fuels, topography, structural flammability, water availability for fire suppression, egress and access difficulties, as well as hazards both natural and manmade are considered in the overall hazard ranking. Under extreme burning conditions there is a likelihood of rapid increases in fire intensity and spread in this area due to steep topographical features that contribute to channeling winds and promotions of extreme fire behavior. These may also represent a high threat to life due to poor egress, the likelihood of heavy smoke, heat and or long response times.”
Jennifer Vanian
Glenwood Springs