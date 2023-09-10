Editor:
I feel compelled to expose some misinformation about allowing class 1 e-bikes on trails. First of all, someone wrote that they don’t want a biker “going 20 mph uphill near them.” There is not a class 1 e-mountain bike remotely capable of those speeds on any sort of grade. Five to 7 mph is realistic.
Kathryn Runge correctly observes that e-bikes are a hazard on the Rio Grande and the Bells road, due to our customers not being considerate and generally stupid. To say that those people would be riding our singletracks is disingenuous. Maybe a small percentage — not enough to be an issue. Everyone that I see riding a class 1 e-mountain bike is for the most part more polite and considerate than a lot of “regular” bikers.
As someone who hikes and e-bikes locally, I experience how disrespectful some non e-bikers are — not even thinking of slowing down for hikers. I have yet to experience that with an e-biker. Let’s not confuse the savage idiocy we all see with morons on the paved trails with a real biker who happens to be on an e-bike out in the woods.
To all the haters out there, I sincerely invite you to go on a ride with me — I’ll loan you my bike and you can experience what I’m talking about for yourselves.
Dan Roman
Aspen