Editor:
“What is enough?” the Friends of Pandora’s ask in an ad in this paper on Oct. 13. And then go on to compile a large basket of comparing apples (Aspen Mountain expansion/Pandora) to oranges (the creation of Jazz Aspen, the Silver Queen Gondola, RFTA, Anderson Ranch and the three other ski areas). Really? Further they state “enough is enough” is unrelated to Pandora’s. That it is undefinable. Some years ago the Rural and Remote legislation defined very clearly what is enough. The Pitkin County commissioners are being asked to redefine that legislation, at their peril. That it is intangible. One can reach out and touch the bumper-to-bumper traffic in town and on Highway 82, the parched land, the smoky sky/aka climate change, the homeless person on the street corner.
Lynne Mace
Carbondale