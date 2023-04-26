Editor:
Mick and Roger’s writings are really getting tiresome. First of all, one of the local papers did a great article on RH joining Mark Hunt almost two years ago. Obviously, they only read their own drivel, and if they understood zoning and building codes in Aspen, they would also know that we are totally restricted in height, mass and size of buildings by stringent local codes … which, by the way, also applies to the guy who bought the property at Lift 1.
The most pleasant articles to read are the ones by Lorenzo Semple III who is always grateful for living here and is kind enough to thank every hard-working person in town, including restaurant staff, first responders, our fabulous hospital and its entire staff, and the incredible workers at Aspen Skiing Co.
Unfortunately, Mick and Roger are just bitter guys living off all the stuff we locals get from the “rich” — the folks they despise.
And, if you cannot help with good solutions — like adding a food court to the former City Hall building to give locals a great place to hang out with reasonably priced food and drink — or any other helpful solution, or even be thankful to be here, then maybe you should find a better place.
Lorrie B. Winnerman
Aspen