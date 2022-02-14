Editor:
How enraged would Republicans be if Dems had a representative as looney as Lauren Boebert or as violent and crooked as the GOP Mesa County clerk, Tina Peters, who’s under investigation by the FBI.
Carl Heck
Aspen
