Editor:
Pam Anderson is running for Colorado Secretary of State. I have worked with Pam for over 15 years, as Colorado county clerks and when she served as the executive director for the Colorado County Clerks Association. Nationally, Pam is recognized and respected for her work as an election consultant.
Pam is a federally and state-certified election official. She has had a hand in writing and supporting nearly every Colorado election reform over the past 15 years. Her leadership has ensured that every eligible Colorado voter receives a ballot, has accessibility to a vote center, and that Coloradans vote a paper ballot that can be audited. Pam won a National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award for her work on Colorado elections.
Pam has and will stand against those who mislead Coloradans about how Colorado elections work and those who attempt to erode the trust in Colorado election security. In fact, Pam was featured on the cover of the September issue of Time Magazine as a “Defender of Democracy.” She will demonstrate and maintain a professional code of ethics that instills trust and insulates our democracy from partisan politics. She will work with local election officials and strive to ensure elections funding to support counties directly.
Pam Anderson has the support of Colorado leaders and retired clerks — Democrats, Independents, and Republicans — who believe in her record and mission for fair, accessible, accurate and secure elections. Please join me in voting for Pam Anderson to ensure elections integrity.
Janice Vos Caudill
Aspen