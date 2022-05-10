Editor:
There may be a better entrance to Aspen than the “Straight Shot,” a tunnel from the roundabout to Main Street. A way to think about the entrance to Aspen is to have traffic exiting and entering over two different bridges. One, the existing bridge and another, a new bridge built across Castle Creek to access Main Street at 7th Street.
By building a new roundabout at Cemetery Lane and Highway 82, two lane traffic into Aspen could be routed up Castle Creek on an elevated road supported by steel trusses to a new bridge. Exiting Aspen would be from the existing Castle Creek Bridge. The new proposed bridge would be accessed from a Cemetery Lane and Highway 82 roundabout close to the existing bike path on an elevated roadway. It would cross Castle Creek and enter Aspen on west Main Street.
This configuration would allow two lanes of traffic to enter Aspen and two lanes to exit Aspen. It would have a minimal impact on the Marolt open space. Using steel trusses for the new bridge that mimic the Eiffel Tower would be an aesthetic addition to the area. A steel truss bridge that could be added onto in the future would be planning ahead as there has been talk of light rail; light rail that someday may need to utilize that same bridge for entry into Aspen.
Access to the Holden/Marolt Museum area could be rerouted to Marolt Place.
Art Phillips
Aspen