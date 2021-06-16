Editor:
So, the Aspen School District is creating an “equity” team to do whatever such a team would do.
Question: Has anyone in the district Googled “equality vs equity?” One definition says “Equality means each individual or group of people is given the same resources or opportunities. Equity recognizes that each person has different circumstances and allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome.” (From onlinepublichealth.gwu.edu, Nov. 5, 2020.)
Onlinepublichealth.gwu.edu goes on to say in part “ … it is critical to remember that social systems aren’t naturally inequitable — they’ve been intentionally designed to reward specific demographics for so long that the system’s outcomes appear unintentional but are actively rooted discriminatory practices and beliefs.”
Question: Does the Aspen School District really think this is a can of worms that needs opening?
Lynn Burton
Glenwood Springs