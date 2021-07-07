Editor:
I think, Mr. Verleger, you belittled Maurice Emmer's opinion. Most accept that the free market is better than government about moving labor around and pricing it. Maurice argues that government is a player in the job market. Keynesian economists likely encourage such investing. The problem in Aspen and everywhere else is equilibrium. If you raise wages abruptly 40 to 80 percent, as you suggest, without a corresponding increase in production you have inflation and all of us enjoy that benefit. Before you tell me that is not inflation, I might direct you again to the Chart of Money Supply, especially M1 and M2. It appears to me as a chart of a suicide. Maurice wasn't arguing that the market shouldn't work in terms of pay. He was alerting us to a negative contribution of government exacerbating an imbalance.
Richard Winn
Carbondale