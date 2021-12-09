Editor:
In past weeks, numerous letters to the editor have addressed potential wildfire evacuation concerns for the West Glenwood area. In an Oct. 14, 2021, city of Glenwood Springs staff letter to city council, these concerns were addressed by the city engineering, police and fire departments, who met the previous week with the Colorado Department of Transportation representatives for access management, the resident engineer and the maintenance superintendent.
Traffic management plans are being engineered to include two emergency access connections onto Interstate 70 to address current, as well as future development such as the 300 townhomes and apartments recently approved for annexation north of the Glenwood Springs Mall and redevelopment of the mall property. In the October staff letter it states that the “Federal Highway Administration and CDOT have reviewed the locations and indicated their preliminary support.” Additionally, “Funding for the connections is currently included in the 2022 [city] budget.”
Anyone can further educate themselves regarding this matter by reviewing the above referenced letter located online in the City Planning File: 09-20, 480 Donegan Road, Update on the Evacuation Management Plan, including photo egress diagrams, Oct. 14, 2021.
Regarding the referendum article in the Aspen Daily News on Dec. 6, 2021, it is quoted that “they [people] actually drove across the field that we’re talking about now.” This is a fascinating comment, since at no point was our fencing or ditch ever breached during any evacuation.
Vreneli Diemoz
Glenwood Springs