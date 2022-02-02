Editor:
Thank you to Jennifer Vanian for her Jan. 25 letter in the Aspen Daily News encouraging us to put “the fire evacuation plan on the table.” The 480 Donegan project team is setting the table now to share details of Glenwood Springs’ updated fire evacuation management plan, which was submitted to city council on Oct. 14, 2021. Regardless of whether 480 Donegan is developed, an updated emergency evacuation plan remains necessary for the safe egress of residents and the associated revitalization of West Glenwood.
The approved annexation of 480 Donegan includes a requirement that an evacuation plan is in place before any resident moves in. A successful annexation will see R2 Partners assisting the city’s planning efforts by providing an additional exit route, providing land for a new fire station and paying $100,000 towards emergency planning and infrastructure.
The city is leading emergency evacuation planning efforts, including working with CDOT on I-70 and Highway 82 emergency egress and traffic control. The plans also call for added I-70 access points at Storm King Road in West Glenwood and at West 1st Street in North Glenwood.
Additionally, the city is looking at Highway 82 traffic mitigation at County Road 154 (Westbank) to control downvalley traffic during an emergency.
Beginning Feb. 7, please visit 480Donegan.com for more information on this project as well as details on the city’s updated fire evacuation plan efforts.
Barry Rosenberg, R2 Partners
Glenwood Springs