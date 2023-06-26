As we approach the end of the first half of the 2023 Aspen Snowmass real estate market, how is it comparing to the first half of 2022 and what patterns have emerged?
As we delve into the year-to-date figures for 2023, it is crucial to compare them to the corresponding period in 2022. By examining key metrics and trends, we can gain valuable insights into the evolving dynamics of our local market and what new factors are shaping it.
In the first half of 2022, the Aspen-Snowmass real estate market continued to witness the robust growth that started during the pandemic reopening during summer 2020, continued through 2021 and peaked in the first half of 2022. During this period, many affluent buyers sought refuge in the local area, attracted by the region’s natural beauty and lifestyle opportunities. Luxury properties, including ski-in/ski-out chalets and sprawling estates, garnered substantial attention.
In first-half 2022, we set a record for total volume of residential sales in the first six-month period of any year at $1.58 billion, just barely beating out the previous record of $1.53 billion in the same period of 2021. The first halves of 2021 and 2022 marked more than twice the sales volume of $690 million in first-half 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
The first half of 2023 also has proven to be another strong year for the Aspen Snowmass real estate market. Year-to-date figures indicate continued strength for the local market, although not on the same level as the first halves of 2021 and 2022. After six months, there have been over 200 residential transactions throughout the market with a total sales volume approaching $1.2 billion. Although that’s 29.5% off the pace of 2021 and 2022, it’s 61.4% ahead of the pace in the first half of 2019.
One common thread between 2022 and 2023 is the limited inventory in the Aspen-Snowmass market. In June 2022, the number of residential properties for sale was near a record low, with only 149 properties on the market. That number has increased 118% in the past 12 months to about 325 active listings. This is still low by historic standards. For most of the decade before the pandemic, the number of active residential listings has ranged from a low of about 500 to a high of over 1,000. Even though the number of transactions and total sales volume are about 30% off the pace of 2021 and 2022, the relative lack of inventory has kept a floor under real estate prices throughout the market. We also continue to see record real estate transactions, such as the recent sale of 720 S. Galena St., a ski-in, ski-out home on Aspen Mountain, for $65 million.
What are the trends to watch for the remainder of 2023? For the rest of the country, residential real estate sales and pricing have retreated from the frenzy experienced since mid-2020. In the past 12 months, existing-home prices have recorded their biggest decline since December 2011, with a 3.1% annual decline in May.
The Aspen-Snowmass market, for now, seems to be bucking the national trend. But for 2021 and 2022, the 2023 market performance of the local market is still relatively robust, albeit 30% off the record-setting years of 2021 and 2022. Since interest rates have stabilized and the stock market is back in bull territory, it’s likely we’ll continue to see a relatively strong real estate market with a solid volume of sales and transactions for the rest of the year.
Expect the overall for-sale inventory to grow through the rest of the year, possibly reaching the lower end of the long-term inventory range of 450 to 500 properties for sale by December. For the rest of the year, sellers are likely to have a good market to sell into so long as properties are correctly priced, and buyers are going to have more options.