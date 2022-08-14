Editor:
Spain issued a decree banning bars and restaurants from setting their air conditioning below 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Every little solution helps. The city of Aspen can do more to protect our winters by banning bars, restaurants, hotels and even private homes the use of fossil-fuel outdoor patio heaters, including natural-gas fire pits.
The solution is super easy and everybody feels better by doing good. Expect your customers to wear a decent amount of clothes for outdoor dining, We can change. If you call me a communist it won’t be an insult to me. I am not a communist. I am on a mission to protect the environmental future of my eight great nieces/nephews and all the young people in the world.
Tom Mooney
Aspen