Editor:
In a 4-3 split decision, the Historic Preservation Commission approved moving 205 W. Main St. a total of 20 feet, cramming it in the northeast corner to allow for the construction of 9,375 square feet of affordable housing consisting of nine units, 22 bedrooms, only seven parking places and virtually no front or side yard. This action made losers of the historic home, the historic neighborhood and the soon-to-reside affordable housing occupants.
The front yard will be 10 feet wide and side yards 5 feet wide with no backyard. Every inch of space 10 feet from the Victorian will be covered with three-story new buildings. Approximately 35 people will reside there.
While the property’s neighbors welcome affordable housing, they asked for compliance with HPC guidelines and livable housing.
The three dissenting members contended 205 W. Main St. should have a 15-foot setback to be aligned with the adjacent three historic homes being 211, 135 and 125 W. Main St. This alignment complies with HPC Guideline 1.1: Building footprint and location should reinforce the traditional patterns of the neighborhood. The 15-foot front setback would provide a front yard for the 35 residents complying with Guideline 1.7: Provide positive open space within the project site.
Aspen City Council can call up for review this unfortunate action by HPC at its Aug. 22 meeting.
The relocation of this historic resource should reinforce the pattern of the neighborhood and affordable housing should be livable. Make everybody a winner.
David Scruggs
Aspen