Editor:
In response to the letter to the editor (“Let’s stop the hate,” April 6), thanks to Jon Kelly for reading Megan Webber’s article, "Members of new book club vow to ‘be better.’"
Jon, you make a great point about stopping the hate and you also bring up a common misunderstanding in both Saira Rao and Regina Jackson's work. The "whiteness" you write about is white supremacy, stopping the system that keeps white people at the top of the food chain and subjugates all other races.
Their book "White Women" (the one we're starting the Be Better Book Club at Explore with) is a call to look at how we consciously and unconsciously uphold racism and white supremacy, even when we wouldn't consider ourselves doing that. I think most of us would agree we don't want to support white supremacy or racism, but we do exactly that when we refuse to actively look at it.
It's a book demonstrating how much power we white women (of which I am one) hold in actually changing these systems. It's a call to action for white women to make the changes we wish to see and be in the world. Rather than dividing, it's a call to come into better community with each other, once we start addressing the ways we are contributing to the core division tactic — racism.
Again, thanks for reading the article and bringing up this common misconception around antiracism work in general.
Sheridan Semple
Aspen