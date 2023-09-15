Editor:
Lo Semple’s column justifying Lance Armstrong’s cheating and doping to win seven Tour de France titles excuses the disgraced cyclist of any ethical responsibility (“The last stage of Lance Armstrong in Aspen,” Sept. 9, Aspen Daily News).
Armstrong’s defrauding of sponsors and fans by claiming he didn’t dope was, in fact, just “human nature,” which “amused” Semple, but didn’t “shock, bother, or offend” him.
This amoral view of Armstrong’s character is what “The Guardian” columnist Aaron Timms characterized as blaming men in general, so as to avoid making moral judgments on an individual who made bad choices.
Other sports journalists faulted the 2020 ESPN Armstrong biopic by Marina Zenovich for the same reason. Also for giving him a megaphone to reiterate his vicious attacks against the whistleblowers who outed his fraud, as well as providing a mostly uncritical TV platform for his self-serving excuses.
Readers should contrast Semple’s “no offense” view of Armstrong with the actions of the “Live Strong Foundation” upon learning of his misdeeds. It reportedly made Armstrong resign as chairman and board member and rebranded itself without the Armstrong name.
The responsible members knew that this would deprive them of their greatest fund raiser. The foundation’s annual contributions fell from $15.8 million in 2011 to $3.2 million in 2018.
Still, they made the correct ethical choice, using the right moral compass; something that Semple exempted himself and Armstrong from applying.
Bernard Grauer
Basalt