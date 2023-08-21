As we approach the end of August, what can we expect from the Aspen-Snowmass real estate market in the remainder of this year?
During the first seven months of 2023, we’ve seen an increase in inventory leading to some softening in prices, but still a significantly stronger market then pre-pandemic levels. At the end of July, the total number of residential properties on the market for sale throughout the local market was 22% higher than at the end of July 2022, but a significant 49% below inventory levels of 2017 through 2019. At this point of mid-August, there have been 248 residential closings, just slightly behind the 278 closings recorded during the same period in 2022, but 48% below what the market experienced during the same period in 2021. The pace of this year’s market is very much in line with the pace of closings in the pre-COVID years of 2018 and 2019.
Although the number of completed transactions is mirroring the pre-pandemic years, the total sales volume is twice those levels, reflecting the significant price appreciation of Aspen-Snowmass real estate that’s taken place in the past three years. In 2019 with a similar number of sales year-to-date, the total residential sales volume was about $885 million with an average per transaction value of about $3.1 million. This year to date, the total sales volume of residential properties is just over $1.4 billion with an average per transaction value of about $5.7 million, an average 22.5% annual increase over the past three years.
Despite the significant decline in the velocity of transactions from the past three years, if the residential market continues at its current pace, 2023 will likely record over $2.3 billion in total sales volume — making it the fourth strongest real estate market in Aspen-Snowmass history but for the post-pandemic boom years of 2020, 2021 and 2022.
As we look to the future, what are the potential headwinds that could impact the market? Perhaps the most important indicator for the health of the real estate market is interest rates. Even though a market like Aspen has a very high number of all-cash transactions (close to 69%), the money for these cash transactions has to come from somewhere. As the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds tops 4.24% — the highest since 2007 — investors have to weigh whether to move capital out of high-yielding safe investments into expensive luxury real estate in resorts like Aspen-Snowmass. So, the impact of high mortgage rates, either directly or indirectly, can be a drag on our local market.
The other big indicator for a second- and third-home real estate market like ours is the direction of the stock market. When stocks are rising, the wealth effect makes people more willing to invest in second and third homes. Since the stock market bottomed last October, it’s been on an impressive 10-month upswing, increasing over 22%, but still 8.4% below its all-time high set in December 2021. It’s very likely the decline in the stock market from early 2022 through October 2022 in conjunction with higher interest rates led to the sharp slowdown in the Aspen-Snowmass market in the second half of 2022.
Two other indicators to keep an eye on is the health of the national and local economies. Although it appears we’ve avoided (for now) a long-anticipated national recession, the yield curve has been inverted for over a year. An inverted yield curve is one of the most closely watched and most dependable early warning signs of an impending recession. On the local level, the word on the street from restaurant, hotel and retail employees is the local economy is significantly slower this summer then the past three summers. One local bartender commented that “it feels like 2019.” Communities up and down the Roaring Fork Valley have been reporting flat to moderately declining sales tax receipts for 2023, with the biggest declines starting in May and June. Overall, the perception seems to be that more tourists may have traveled to Europe this summer rather than visiting the Roaring Fork Valley. This indicator may have some predictive value in determining how the local real estate market will perform for the remainder of the year.
As the available inventory of properties for sale is on the increase, sellers are likely to face increasing competition from other sellers. In this kind of environment, we’re likely to see asking prices decline and a softening of actual sale prices. Year-to-date, the median and average single-family home sale prices are off 17.6% and 22.4% respectively, while condo median and average sale prices are off 9.5% and 9.3%. Despite obvious signs of softening, current pending sales are consistent with the first seven months of 2023, leading to the conclusion that the pace of the market year-to-date will continue for the remainder of the year. If this turns out to be the case, 2023 will be the fourth-best real estate year in local history, beating out the best pre-pandemic year 2019 by almost 42% in total sales volume.