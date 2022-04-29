Editor:
I am writing to express gratitude to Sue Annabel, the art teacher at Crystal River Elementary School in Carbondale for putting the Ladles of Love fundraising event together and to the entire student body at CRES who voted on the Buddy Program as this year’s nonprofit partner to receive a portion of the money raised!
I also want to articulate a special thank you and congratulations on her retirement to Linda Haydock, the counselor at CRES who has been a critical partner for all of our programming at CRES over the past 12 years and helped us build a strong program to support our mission to empower youth through mentoring experiences to achieve their full potential!
Brooke Bockelman
Program director, Buddy Program