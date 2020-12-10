Editor:
Sunset Rotary Club of Glenwood Springs recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to control it have resulted in serious economic impacts to our community, including reduced incomes, closed businesses and job losses.
We encourage those who have a little to spare to help out those in need during these trying and uncertain times. To help, our club and its members will match up to $30,000 in donations made directly to LIFT-UP, a 501(c)(3) organization which provides food and essential items to those grappling with the pandemic and its consequences.
Our community has a strong history of taking care of its most vulnerable, and consistent with that, the Sunset Rotary Club and its members previously donated $22,500 at the beginning of the pandemic to give those in need a lift up. However, the pandemic continues and there is an urgent need to provide food and necessities to persons struggling at this time. Please help if you can. Donation information can be found at https://liftup.networkforgood.com/projects
Rotarians believe in a shared responsibility to take action on our world’s and our community’s most persistent issues. Our club and over 35,000 others around the world work together to: promote peace; fight diseases such as polio; provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene nationally and around the world; support education through scholarships; and impact our community by mentoring and supporting local nonprofits. We provide service to others, promote integrity. Please contact me at j.f.fosnaught@gmail.com to learn more.
James Fosnaught
President, Sunset Rotary Club