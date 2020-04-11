Editor:
The Pitkin County Assessor’s Office has been working closely with the Colorado Division of Property Taxation on extending the upcoming business and residential personal property reporting deadline. Because most Colorado businesses are not operating or have limited staff and resources due to the impact of COVID-19, and in conjunction with the governor’s executive order, late filing penalties and fees will be waived for the April 15 filing of personal property declarations.
An executive order was signed by Gov. Jared Polis on April 2, 2020 extending the reporting deadline from April 15, 2020 through June 15, 2020 for all business and residential personal property. In the meantime, for residents who are able to complete the Declaration but need assistance, the assessor’s office is available at 970-920-5160 or assessormail@pitkincounty.com. Filing electronic personal property declarations is strongly encouraged. Personal property declaration filings can be emailed to assessormail@pitkincounty.com. Filers will receive an automatic confirmation email receipt for their records. Filings may also be faxed to 970-920-5174.
Deb Bamesberger
Pitkin County Assessor