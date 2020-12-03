Editor:
The term “Aspen local” is coming to an end, unfortunately. There has been a “gentrification” of ski bums from Aspen, and the town has completely lost its charm. I personally think this all started when we lost Little Annie’s, but it has gone into full effect during COVID. There is hardly any more “affordable housing” and with Red Onion closing, there are no local spots anymore.
It’s a sad time to be in Aspen, and it’s not because of COVID. It’s because locals no longer exist. Locals have all moved down to Basalt, Snowmass, El Jebel, etc. The town of Aspen has failed to represent the locals and now Aspen no longer has the charm it once had. I personally think this has a lot to do with Mark Hunt and SkiCo monopolizing this town and the government not looking out for the locals and caring more about money.
I recently moved to Snowmass and it was the best choice I’ve ever made. In just the eight years I’ve lived here, I have witnessed Aspen become more and more like Vail. No longer can a ski bum live in this town. Instead, you have to come from New York, California or Texas and ski only to get a good Instagram picture. It’s a sad time to be a local, and it’s not because of COVID ... it’s because true locals can’t live, make a family, or drink a beer (under $11) in the town they love. Aspen has lost its charm.
Perrin Williams
Aspen