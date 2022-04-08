Editor:
After reading the article “480 Donegan campaign called into question” in the April 5 edition of the Aspen Daily News, it made me wonder why Glenwood Partnership and R2 Partners feel they don’t have to follow the Fair Campaign Practices Act? Are they afraid the citizens of Glenwood Springs will see how much they have spent?
Glenwood Springs Citizens for Sensible Development — the vote yes committee — have voluntarily followed every aspect of the Fair Campaign Practices Act to the letter. Compliance is as simple as filling out a form.
According to CRS 1-45-102, the purpose of the Fair Campaign Practices Act is to keep wealthy contributors from exercising a disproportionate level of influence over the political process, noting that large campaign contributions create the potential for corruption.
If R2 Partners and Glenwood Partnership are unable to be in compliance with something as simple and important as Colorado’s Fair Campaign Practices Act, which keeps our elections fair by limiting campaign contributions and making public disclosures of expenses, it makes me question how we can trust R2 Partners and Glenwood Partnership to be compliant with other important matters?
Vote yes on B.
Tina Schrader
Glenwood Springs