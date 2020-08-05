Editor:
Hi Ms. Nathan, we do agree on one thing, you do pay taxes on your Aspen home when you’re away from your Beverly Hills home at the same rate as everyone else. However, that's actually one of my issues. The tax rate for the top 1% is way too similar to the tax rate of the bottom 90%. By the location of your homes, I can tell you don't have a similar income to "everyone else."
Let's discuss your idea of "fair share.." Here's a recent statistic from the US Census Bureau: 'In 2016, the 90th percentile of the wealth distribution is $1.2 million. The 99th percentile of the wealth distribution is $10 million.'
I also agree with you on the following quote from your letter, "Even though we reside here only a few weeks each year, we employ local businesses to service our properties, landscaping, painters, electricians, plumbers, caretakers, etc." I have no doubt you pay a myriad of people to handle your properties, and I'm sure you need to shop and eat as well.
Let's get back to that "fair share." Just for example, let's pretend you're worth $100 million; if I asked you to donate a mere 1% of your worth to the public school system, that would be $1 million dollars. I have to be fair here as well. How about all of us, every single one of the families of Aspen's public school system donate 1% of our net worth to the educational system? So Ms. Nathan, please, let's all get together, now that your Beverly Hills home is too yucky at this time, and agree to donate 1% of all our net worth to our local public education system. Also, if you can afford Aspen and Beverly Hills residences simultaneously, you can also afford to bump up that 1% donation and spread it to the Basalt and Carbondale public school system. Because all those plumbers, painters, landscapers and electricians that you pay to take care of your properties, that's where they live. I mean to me, that's a fair share Ms. Nathan. See you all at school.
Anthony Rizzuto
Woody Creek