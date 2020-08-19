Editor:
Voter fraud research carried out by the conservative Heritage Foundation revealed that in the past 20 years 0.00006 percent of over 250 million mail-in ballots cast were fraudulent. Despite his claims Trump has zero proof of any widespread voter fraud because it doesn’t exist. He’s lying, as usual. He’s the fraud, not voters or the Democratic Party.
It’s time to put an end to his nonsense and shameless attacks on our democracy, vote Biden/Harris 2020. Vote early, avoid GOP sabotage. It’s time to drain Trump’s swamp.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs