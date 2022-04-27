April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which recognizes the importance of ensuring families have support that mitigates child abuse and neglect. This year, we acknowledge that COVID-19 has, for many families, made an already difficult situation nearly impossible. Experts argue the pandemic, and the economic challenges it poses to families, have resulted in a spike in child abuse and neglect.
It’s not uncommon for parents to be living paycheck to paycheck, where just one setback can tip the financial balance, and they consequently become overloaded by stress. Families need a variety of support — housing, child care, health care, mental health care, food security and overall economic security. When these supports slip out of place or become unobtainable, families may not know where to turn for help — they may even be embarrassed to ask for help.
That is a common theme in this column: We’re here to help, or to find help. No one is a strong parent all the time, and everyone needs help some of the time. We may find this at a personal level, having friends and neighbors that we can ask for help. There are also support and resources offered by organizations in our community. You can find some of those organizations here: cityofaspen.com/259/Kids-Thrive.
There is also a need for systemic change and policy change to support children by helping parents when they need it. Zero-to-Three has identified programs that make a real difference in people’s lives. They might occur when a child is referred to the child protection system, the court system or the foster care system. The real goal here is to move from intervention to prevention and advocacy for better policies and protections for all children and families. A recent national survey (Zero-to-Three and Child Trends) found that all too often state policies and practices overlook the needs of infants and toddlers and that gaps exist in the way support is provided to families. We can all be advocates for change that better supports babies and their families.
So often we hear yet another terrible story on the evening news about a child who was neglected or abused. We feel deep empathy for that child. We often wonder: If there had been more support, information, resources ― something ― would that parent have had a better reaction to the stressful situation? Did that mom know how dangerous it could be to leave a child in the car? Did the dad understand how harmful it is to use physical punishment, or that other methods are safer and more effective? We feel sincere compassion for so many people that just didn’t have the tools to deal with the situation they were in, and what a difference it could have made for everyone involved. Tragedies can be avoided. Devastating outcomes could have been different.
Child abuse prevention isn’t just something we think about in April; it just helps us focus on some things that are really important. Kids First and Aspen Family Connections, along with many more local organizations, participate in a collaborative group that aims to work at every opportunity ― prevention and intervention ― to support families and children. Please contact either of us to learn more about local programs or how the group works.
While you’re in town, check out the pinwheel display in Paepcke Park and in front of the Yellow Brick building. The pinwheels represent the children and families in Pitkin County that got referrals or that needed and received support.
So, take that breath and give some thought to what your role could be to support a parent and write a different ending to a child’s story.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, the director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, the director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.