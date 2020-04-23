Editor:
The liberals and their media denigrated President Trump for halting flights from China. Then with blatant duplicity they later accused him of not acting soon enough. Today, President Trump temporarily suspended all immigration into our country. And right on cue, the same hypocrites are screaming bloody murder. Just like you take care of family first, Trump is taking care of his American family first. I guess you can’t understand that if you’re a liberal, social globalist. How sad.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle