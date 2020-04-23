Aspen, CO (81611)

Today

A few showers early, becoming a steady light rain for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.