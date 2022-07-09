Editor:
(Re: “Midvalley farmer frustrated by land-use feud with Eagle County,” Aspen Daily News, July 8) For whatever reason some jerk who lives up the Fryingpan thinks that farming is a nuisance. What Jerome Osentowski is doing and has done over the years is utterly amazing! If we don’t have farms we don’t have food!
With all the food sources and farms being shut down and destroyed, this cannot be another statistic! Please Eagle County, do the right thing. We need this special place to survive!
Staci Stokes
Snowmass Village