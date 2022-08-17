Editor:
Well folks, D-Day has finally arrived. Today, at 4 p.m. at the Eagle County building in El Jebel, the three Eagle County commissioners will decide the fate of the Fields development.
Self-proclaimed local Evan Schreiber thinks another huge housing development a mile down the road from over 500 housing units that have already been approved would be a good idea. The vast majority of the true locals in the area think otherwise.
This project is a nightmare for safety, congestion, animal habitat and overpopulation of the surrounding area.
So, we will find out today if the Eagle County commissioners side with the majority — their taxpaying constituents — or the minority, yet another greedy land developer invading our valley.
I urge anyone who has had enough of the destruction of our beautiful valley to please come and speak their mind.
Tom O’Keefe
Midvalley