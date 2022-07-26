Editor:
When the county rezoned one acre of SkiCo property below Shadow Mountain from lift to lodging, its valuation skyrocketed. This lot was then sold to SkiCo 1A co-developers, Gorsuch Haus and partners, for a mere $10 million with approximately a decade of accumulated development rights.
Eight months after Gorsuch Haus purchased this lot from the SkiCo, they flipped it to Vladislav Doronin for $76.25 million. That’s one whale of a flip which should top the list of Milton Friedman’s “Greed Is Good” capitalism. This seems to make SkiCo, county commissioners and the city council the mega chumps of the valley for failing to define adequate stipulations to prevent such speculative flips. Was the $76.25 million really that much out of line for 43,560 square feet of land in the heart of Aspen with ski-in/ski-out access and development approvals for building the most luxurious “diamond” accommodations in the world? The only possible hang up for the project was 1A’s noncompliance to meet city employee housing mitigation timeline mandates.
This may explain the subterfuge of DeFrancia’s 1020 E. Cooper’s employee housing development and his previously undisclosed connection to Doronin and the observed duplicity of review standards, rubber stamped by city staff, council and HPC. Supposedly the city had no knowledge of 1020 E. Cooper’s conditional connection with the Gorsuch sale. That’s a stretch, considering Doronin was performing his pre-purchase, leaving-no-stone-unturned due diligence, which would include numerous document queries for compliances with city and county community development. Part of this would have been happening while the city reviewed the hotly contested 1020 E. Cooper development. DeFrancia denied any connection of 1020 E. Cooper to 1A (guest commentary, Aspen Daily News, Sept. 8, 2021).
The observed staff and council seeming backroom deals were apparently deemed by the city insignificant improprieties to commit against Block 34. This in context to the city’s mega monetary rewards and social capital gleaned from Doronin’s luxurious $200 – $350 million development for the ultra-rich. Could this city's Faustian bargain to prevaricate for cupidity be illegal?
Scott and Caroline McDonald
Aspen