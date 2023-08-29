Editor:
I just finished reading Scott Martin's article whining about the tee times at the Aspen Golf Club. In his article he talks about how he's lived here for almost eight whole years.
Sorry, Scott, but you're not a local. You're a citizen. You're about halfway to becoming a local. I remember a round I played in Aspen in 2009. A gentleman asked me how long I had lived in the valley, not Aspen, the valley. I told him I had lived here for 12 years. He explained to me that I was almost a local. I'm sure Roger or Mick could explain this to you better than I.
But in the meantime, quit bitching about not getting preferential treatment. You’re not a local.
Jeff Limongelli
Carbondale