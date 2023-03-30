Editor:
With respect to the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s fixed-base operator (FBO) bid process, according to my own analysis and based on conversations with multiple flight base operators, I estimate that the winning bidder should be able to make an upfront payment to the county of somewhere between $50-$75 million (depending on lease terms).
I am surprised more people are not discussing this potential outcome as it could provide significant funding for employee housing or other pressing county matters.
In addition, why are we entering into a long-term lease before we know what the improved airport is going to look like? Can’t we figure out a way to get multiple FBOs onto the property as part of the new airport design? Why do we want to publicly support a long-term monopoly?
Finally, how is local general aviation being considered as part of the FBO lease negotiations? Is this entire lease being negotiated in a cigar-filled back room to the ultimate detriment of the citizens of the county?
Robert Rubey
Aspen