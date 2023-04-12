Editor:
As you know, Pitkin County is in the process of selecting a long-term fixed-base operator, or FBO, which supplies fuel to private and commercial aircraft and has other duties related to private planes. The selection will tie the county to a 30-year contract, giving the winner a highly lucrative monopoly on all general aviation services at our airport.
Unfortunately, the bidding and selection process is being done behind closed doors in “executive sessions,” and by a select review committee that works in secret.
Atlantic Aviation, a Texas-based operator, has been the monopoly FBO operator at our airport for the last 17 years and has totally abused that monopoly.
But try finding an avenue that allows public input into the FBO selection process and you will quickly discover that there basically isn’t one. The selection committee does not take public input, and the commissioners are only going to allow public comment on second reading of ordinance to approve the awarded lease. Why is this entire process taking place in a “black box?”
And why would we even consider Atlantic Aviation as one of the potential bidders, after they have demonstrated that their idea of a full-service FBO means eliminating all aviation services that are not directly related to highly profitable JetA fuel sales, for which as a monopoly, they have been charging usurious amounts per gallon.
The county has a document that spells out “Minimum Standards for Aeronautical Activity” at our airport; and Atlantic Aviation has neither met the intent nor the letter of those requirements, especially as it relates to aircraft maintenance.
Clifford Runge
Aspen