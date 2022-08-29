When I learn the wait time for the Jurassic World ride at Universal Studios Hollywood is almost an hour, I march straight over to the nearest ticket counter to fork over another $300 to cut the lines.
I do my best to feign the dread of going to a theme park by holding onto the idea that it will be a fun memory for my kid, the grand finale of our mother/son summer trip to southern California. Levi is six years old and obsessed with dinosaurs — and, by extension, the “Jurassic World” movies. He knows the names of all the different species and has actually gleaned scientific knowledge from sources outside of the Disney merchandising machine, even if that is precisely why we’re at this stupid park in the first place.
It is also why I willingly shell out $245 for our tickets, thinking it’s comparable to a day of skiing. I do this even though I know the best experiences in life, like those we get to have in the mountains every weekend, don’t cost a thing. I worry about the values I might be instilling in my child by giving in to blatant commercialism and materialism. But then again, I do it because I want him to have fun.
I do it because I am so in love with my child that I would do absolutely anything for him, even if it means withstanding 95-degree heat, navigating through hordes of people, and taking deep breaths through the bad-trip flashback brought on by all this unnatural stimulation and the tweaked surrealism of a place that has been specifically manufactured for consumption, sucking money out of our pockets for virtually nothing in return other than the belief that this experience has any real value.
I do it because this love for my boy is so pure that it’s the first time in my life I have fully dropped into living in the moment as it’s happening. Beyond the flashy Minions ride or the cacophonous Transformers robots, I see the little shadows his dark eyelashes cast onto his face, or the way the California sun has spun threads of pure gold into his hair, or the lyrical wind chime-like sound of his giggle, or the way my heart clenches every time he slips his hand into mine unconsciously, that vestige of baby that’s still there and likely slipping away so subtly that I won’t notice it until it’s gone.
But I do notice. I breathe it in and let it wash over me like diving beneath a wave. I close my eyes. I give his hand a little squeeze. I feel so proud to be his mom. I love it more than anything else, ever.
I feel pretty pleased with myself when the velvet rope to Jurassic World is open for us and we walk right up to the very front of the line. Worth every penny, I tell myself, and think, “You can’t put a price on your own sanity.”.
I try to ignore the panic that rises in my tightening throat when we are locked into our seats, the heavy metal bar snug against my lap. I try to see what Levi sees, to take in the elaborate computer-generated graphics that are supposed to make this ride and this place worth the money.
I try to enjoy myself, but the ride is over so fast it’s like the scoop of ice cream that fell off the cone and landed with a plop on the hot pavement. All I’m left with is the burning sensation in my throat from the scream I unleashed during that final drop, when we were catapulted from the darkness of T-Rex alley into the river plunge.
By the time I catch my breath, I see Levi is crying, his big blue eyes filled with fat, wet tears.
“That was too scary!” he says, putting his head into his hands. “That ride is not child friendly!”
We tromp through the rest of the day like foot soldiers on a mission, determined to do the handful of other rides that are indeed listed as “kid friendly” on the app I quickly download after realizing that perhaps I should have been more prepared.
Levi has already rewritten history, talking about the Jurassic World ride to anyone who will listen as if it was the best thing that ever happened to him in his entire short life.
Still, when I ask him if he had to choose between Jurassic World or jumping off Strawberry Rock, a spot on the Fryingpan where he was brave enough to launch himself into an ice-cold river, he answers without hesitation: Strawberry Rock.
We have the best amusement park right here in our backyard. Maybe it cost me a small fortune to realize that, but at least my kid now knows it too.
Ali Margo is seriously broke and counting the days until her next paycheck. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.