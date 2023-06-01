Editor:
Helping Eric Skarvan's Pristine Riders last Friday picking up litter around local roads felt great. A free lunch afterward, sponsored by Silverpeak Grill in Koch Lumber Park, was a good way to finish.
That was the 8th annual Trash Crush community cleanup, a partnership with the state Adopt-A-Highway program. Eric's Sun Dog Athletics offers many services coaching and leading lots of different sports, from mountain and road biking to hiking, canoeing, snowshoeing and more.
To top it off, Luke from Aspen Velo gave out coupons for free e-bike rentals. The instant torque on the turbo power setting was shockingly gratifying and fast. There also are eco, touring and sport power settings.
Tom Mooney
Aspen