Editor:
Rates of anxiety and stress have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic. Our beautiful surroundings have not protected us from this national trend. As a local clinical psychologist, I have observed this increase with my clients, in my personal life and in my day-to-day interactions at the grocery store, driving on Highway 82 and online. People are on edge.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recently recommended for the first time that all adults under the age of 65 be screened for anxiety. While I am enthused to see a push to increase screening, it must be followed by evidence-based interventions and access to mental health care, when needed, to be effective. The panel also fails older adults by not including them in the recommendation as anxiety occurs in late life and is not a normal part of aging.
While the policy makers continue to finalize their guidance, here are five strategies for managing anxiety and stress that we may all benefit from:
1. Exercise regularly
2. Limit caffeine
3. Prioritize sleep
4. Practice deep breathing
5. Get involved with an organization that is in line with your values
Let’s also not forget the benefits of kindness to ourselves and one another.
Clair Rummel
Aspen