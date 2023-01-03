Editor:
County commissioners should skeptically review a development that would shoehorn 135 residences into 19 acres near Crown Mountain Park, called ironically, “The Fields.”
If approved, it would create a template for “nodes” of unsustainable and environmentally damaging suburban sprawl from Basalt to Carbondale, mainly for second-home investors able to afford $1,000-a-square-foot new construction.
The new proposal offers a little more affordable, price-capped housing, but claims an inflated “public benefit” credit for 20 units of resident-only ones.
Roaring Fork Valley residents have always prized strong environmental safeguards, especially now, with its interlocking ecosystems so stressed by development. County commissioners should approve 70 residences, half of them price-capped affordable and half of them free-market, price-capped, resident-occupied.
Those limits would allow for slow, lower-density development along the valley floor that would meet the real needs for affordable worker housing. It would also provide some attainable upper middle income housing for actual residents, not just investor/second home owners.
Projects would develop more slowly, because outside, affordable funding partnerships would have to be forged to take price pressure off the free market. The resident-only, free-market housing would sell more slowly, because price caps would keep units within the upper-middle income range for families that actually want to become full-time members of the community.
“The Fields” is a test of sustainable environmental values. It also is a test of the county commissioners’ vision for the midvalley. I hope that they stick with strong environmental values.
Bernard Grauer
Basalt