Editor:
Wings Over the Rockies is thrilled to be honoring Colorado Aviation and Wildfire Teams with our Virtual Gala on Thursday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m.
2020 was an unprecedented year for Colorado with three of the largest wildfires in state history. Rick Crandall, award-winning Colorado radio broadcaster, will host the event and lead attendees through conversations with pilots, Incident Response Teams and impacted communities. Participants will get to hear from Gov. Polis, as well as learn about the critical role aviation plays in fighting wildfires, how ground and air teams work together and how to get involved in the industry. This virtual gala serves as one of Wings Over the Rockies’ (a nonprofit organization) largest annual fundraisers.
It would be fantastic if you could help us spread the word. For additional information and tickets https://wingsmuseum.org/gala.
Karen Slye
Denver