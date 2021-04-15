Aspen, CO (81611)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing during the afternoon. High 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.