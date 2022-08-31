Editor:
C.J. Oliver, director of environmental health and sustainability for the city of Aspen, was in charge of bids for two food trucks this summer at the Rio Grande Park. I often walk past the area and have never once seen the ice cream truck opened by Megan Thomas. Where is the follow up with this? It is a shame that others who bid on this space were not given the option.
Carlos Hernandez’ Mexican fare truck has had a steady business for more affordable lunches for locals who work at the new City Hall or visitors wanting to enjoy the Rio Grande trails or John Denver Sanctuary.
It seems to me that the conversations with city council — and attending meetings for a new food court at the old Armory building — have been placed on the backburner each time the subject is brought up at council meetings. This issue needs more aggression and maybe it is time for locals to put this on the ballot for a vote.
Susan Shapiro
Aspen