Editor:
The U.S. will spend trillions offsetting the economic damage of COVID-19. Where will the money come from? A trillion should be paid by canceling the U.S. public debt held by China. China inflicted the damage. Justice.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Updated: March 22, 2020 @ 11:47 pm
