Editor:
Greetings Aspen. I have been to Aspen many times and have always enjoyed my time with your warmhearted people and beautiful surroundings.
I unfortunately just found out that Lauren Boebert is your representative in Congress. I knew that she was elected from a part of Colorado but was shocked to hear that this beautiful area was also responsible for this national embarrassment. I realize that the vote was close “this time.”
Please do the country a favor. You have two years to come up with an alternative candidate. One who is a true patriot, one who cares about constituents and not simply getting her name and face on the national stage.
Les Geibel
Pertrolia, Pennsylvania