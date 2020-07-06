Editor:
Wow, 33,000 cars a day in and out of Aspen. It seems there must be something more that can be done to incentivize tourists, locals and the service industry to find another way. What else could be done to have more park at the Buttermilk parking lot besides just a cup of coffee and free parking?
What if construction companies and any other service trucks left their monstrosities at the job site and were paid to take the bus? How about locals start an impact website they could log into everyday they do not drive and then win prizes every year.
Maybe tourists could get shuttled around for free and be given golf carts and e-bikes and be educated on our commuter dilemma.
These questions and more will continue to be asked I’m sure for a long time to come if we don’t take it seriously. Everyone should decide. Find another way at least one day a week. Stay safe, patience and kindness are contagious.
Kurt Kalinna
Aspen