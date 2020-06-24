“Do as I say, not as I do.” Parents and teachers the world over have used versions of this phrase since antiquity to simultaneously communicate their imperfection and authority, if not their wisdom. The Gospel of Matthew may provide a form of its earliest use. In Chapter 23, Jesus instructs his followers that “…the scribes and Pharisees sit on Moses’ seat, so do and observe whatever they tell you, but not the works they do. For they preach, but do not practice.”
Explanations for human imperfection range from the religious to the scientific, and from the institutional to the systemic. Anthony Stafford Beer was no deity, but he was a groundbreaking 20th century cybernetics (the science of biological and mechanical systems) researcher. The Englishman, who died in 2002 at the age of 75, authored one of the seminal works on the relationship of systems to humanity, “Designing Freedom.”
He observed that humans believe we can organize and define ourselves into durable institutions providing opportunity, security and stability. But in truth we are all individual elements of unstable human systems that cut across our conventional boundaries of organizational and institutional understanding. In seeking (and not always finding) equilibrium, a system’s stable state, they impact lives in often unpredictable, and sometimes destructive ways.
To illustrate the point, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Monday ordered Seattle police to begin dismantling CHAZ (or CHOP if you prefer), the Capitol Hill neighborhood’s police-free ”autonomous” zone that on June 8 she had ordered them to surrender to a leaderless mob. Why? Predictably, violence spilled over in the form of two weekend shootings, one a homicide.
This experimental human system — this reckless combination of lunatic activism and malevolently absent local leadership — was, as it turns out, nothing more than conventional anarchy, and the blood is now on Durkan’s hands. Recall and impeachment efforts are under way to remove her from office, and in my view, she should face charges for her role in permitting the conditions that led to the shootings.
The human failings that lead to violence cannot be magically removed and replaced with a “summer of love,” as Durkan predicted, through the creation of a new human system. Why? Because those failings are not institutional, they are unstable systemic elements of our biology and our sociological legacy, to which we all are subject.
Beer’s most famous quotation — “The purpose of a system is to do what it does…” — at first blush seems humorously redundant in a kind of Yogi Berra “It ain’t over till it’s over” way. But unlike the humorously philosophical Yankee catcher of yesteryear, there is nothing humorous in Beer’s coldly objective statement, particularly given its oft-excluded second sentence: “There is after all no point in claiming that the purpose of a system is to do what it constantly fails to do.”
This was Durkan’s failure, not recognizing that violence is always anarchy’s equilibrium, its systemic purpose.
But we humans constantly, and idealistically assign unrealized purpose to our systems. It makes us feel better. Lyndon Johnson’s 1960’s “New Deal” and a slew of government aid programs since have the stated purpose of ending poverty, even though millions remain in poverty to this day. After a half century, are government assistance systems still seeking equilibrium, or have they found it?
If the first step in overcoming our shortcomings is to honestly identify them, then systems thinking is not merely helpful, it is necessary. In that light, and during these tumultuous times, someone needs to ask the question.
If the Roaring Fork Valley is a societal and economic system, and I would argue that it is, and if Beer was correct that a system’s purpose is to do what it does as opposed to what we are told it is idealistically intended to do, then is one of our valley’s systemic purposes to hoard opportunity away from and exploit our Latino population for their cheap labor? And is another of its purposes to keep black people out of the valley altogether? The Roaring Fork Valley — for all of the idealistically progressive institutions it contains and purposes being pursued — is at once the least ethnically diverse and the most stratified societal and economic system in which I have ever lived. And that includes attending a university with Scandinavian origins and growing up just north of the Mason-Dixon line. So, after living here for almost 18 years, my answer to both questions is, most likely, yes.
In nature, systems tend to collapse just before rapid spasms of change and reorganization toward a new equilibrium. In human systems, collapse is dangerous, but maintaining equilibrium doesn’t mean equality of opportunity. So, it seems to me that this system called the Roaring Fork Valley would benefit from a new equilibrium, perhaps brought on by a peaceful spasm of change, where our valley’s lack of societal, economic and political inclusivity is rapidly diminished. How to get there? That’s the trick.
Today’s scribes and Pharisees, the modern media indoctrinators, and manipulative political and societal “thought leaders” of our age, wield their own form of “do as I say, not as I do” moral hypocrisy. They pander virtue while catalyzing the systemic equilibrium that divides us, and hoard opportunity away from those who would benefit most. But, at some level, so do we all.
Until we are courageous enough to design societal, economic and political systems that equalize opportunity across all boundaries, it’s what we’re stuck with. While I don’t know for sure, I would guess Stafford Beer might argue that until then, many among us will never be entirely free.